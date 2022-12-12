Owusu-Koramoah sustained a left leg injury late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Cincinnati and is scheduled for imaging Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "I'll be OK," Owusu-Koramoah said. "I'm going to get an MRI {on Monday] and we'll see."

Owusu-Koramoah had initial imaging done after the game, but the Browns plan to do more extensive investigation Monday. The linebacker has dealt with several lower-body injuries this season, including groin and knee injuries. He said the current ailment does not feel as bad as the groin injury.