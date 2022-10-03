Owusu-Koramoah generated seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defense during the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Owusu-Koramoah was limited in practice this week due to a groin injury that he sustained during the Browns' win over the Steelers in Week 3. However, he didn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup and tied for the team lead in tackles. The 2021 second-rounder has racked up 21 tackles (16 solo), a pass defense and a forced fumble over the first four games of the 2022 season.