The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list Friday.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury last October against the Ravens. The linebacker's NFL future was called into question due to the nature of the injury, and while a move to the reserve/PUP list instead of a release is a sign that his playing days may not be over quite yet, he will be required to miss the entire 2026 season, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.