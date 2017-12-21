Browns' Jeremy Cash: Head to Cleveland
Cash signed a contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Cash was waived by the Giants on Tuesday and didn't have to wait long to find a new home. The 25-year-old should serve as a depth linebacker for the Browns, and could also see some snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...