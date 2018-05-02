Browns' Jermaine Grace: Claimed by Browns
Grace was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Wednesday, the Browns' official website reports.
Grace spent his rookie season split between the Colts and Falcons, finishing with just three total tackles. After being released by Indianapolis earlier in the week, the Browns are set to give Grace a look, though he'll need to have a strong showing in training camp to have a shot at making the 53-man roster. Grace would likely spend a good chunk of his time on special teams.
