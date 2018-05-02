The Browns claimed Grace off waivers Wednesday.

Grace split his rookie campaign between the Colts and Falcons, finishing with just three total tackles across 11 games. After the linebacker was waived by Indianapolis earlier in the week, the Browns have elected to kick the tires, though Grace will need a strong showing in training camp to have a realistic shot at making the 53-man roster.

