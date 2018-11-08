Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Claimed by Browns
Whitehead was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Whitehead could become an integral component to Sunday's game plan given Cleveland's depleted depth in the secondary. While there's no guarantee Whitehead will be a fixture with the Browns moving forward, there seems to be a role for him come Sunday.
More News
-
Jermaine Whitehead: Released by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Ejected from game•
-
Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Active for Week 9•
-
Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Misses practice with back injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...