Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Loses groin injury
Whitehead (groin) has no injury designation during Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Whitehead spent a few weeks with this groin injury, but he shook it just in time for the Browns' first injury report. He's expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans and will rotate in on defense behind safeties Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall, although Eric Murray may earn more reps. If that's the case, Whitehead's main role will be operating on special teams.
