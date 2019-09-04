Whitehead (groin) has no injury designation during Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Whitehead spent a few weeks with this groin injury, but he shook it just in time for the Browns' first injury report. He's expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans and will rotate in on defense behind safeties Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall, although Eric Murray may earn more reps. If that's the case, Whitehead's main role will be operating on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week