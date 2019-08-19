Whitehead did not practice Monday due to a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The severity of Whitehead's injury remains undisclosed, putting his status for Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers up in the air. The 26-year-old projects to provide the Browns with depth at the safety position when healthy, while playing a role on special teams.

