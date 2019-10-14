Whitehead produced nine solo tackles in Sunday's home loss to Seattle.

Whitehead was one of the few bright spots for the Browns defense, collecting his highest tackle output of the season. He's up to 36 tackles in six games, and played every defensive snap in the game, suggesting he could be a viable IDP option going forward. Whitehead and the Browns will head into their bye week for Week 7.

