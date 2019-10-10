Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Records eight stops
Whitehead made eight tackles (five solo) in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers.
Even with Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) back in the fold, Whitehead logged 72 of 75 possible defensive snaps (96 percent). It was clear the Browns were easing Burnett back into action by affording him just 25 snaps, so it'll be interesting to see how their usage is distributed in Week 6 against the Seahawks.
