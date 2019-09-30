Whitehead had eight tackles, an interception, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens in Week 4.

Whitehead has been getting a lot playing time in place of the Browns' injured safeties. He's replaced Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) the last two games and started Week 2 for Damarious Randall, who had been dealing with a concussion until he was cleared to play against the Ravens. Whitehead's played every defensive snap the last three weeks and made 18 tackles.