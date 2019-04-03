Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Signs contract tender
Whitehead signed a contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports
Whitehead was an exclusive-rights free agent who had little option but to sign the tender he was extended. The Auburn product initially slots back in as a depth option at safety behind Damarious Randall and Eric Murray.
