The Browns extended a tender to Whitehead on Friday, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

Whitehead was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Nov. 7, and played exclusively on special teams. In seven games with Cleveland, the Auburn product accumulated just four tackles (one solo). The 25-year-old should continue to serve his role on special teams and as a depth safety for the Browns.

