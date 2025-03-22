Baker and the Browns have agreed to terms on a contract, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Baker is no stranger to Ohio, as he was born in Cleveland and played college football at Ohio State. The 28-year-old had a tumultuous 2024 season, as he began the year in Seattle before being traded to Tennessee in October and finished with a career-low total of 61 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) over 10 regular-season games. Baker gives the Browns some much-needed depth at linebacker with the NFL future of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah uncertain due to a neck injury that caused him to sit out Cleveland's final nine games last year.