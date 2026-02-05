Baker recorded 40 total tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 17 games in 2025.

The Ohio State product had the least productive season of his NFL career in 2025, tallying career lows in total tackles and passes defensed while playing his fewest defensive snaps (261) since entering the league in 2018. Despite the reduced role, Baker remained an important part of the Browns' defense, tying his career high in forced fumbles while contributing on special teams (205 special-teams snaps). Entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, Baker will likely find work as a reserve inside linebacker ahead of the 2026 season.