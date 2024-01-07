Ford isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, despite being in uniform for pregame warmups, Tony Grossi of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Ford is active for the game, but with the Browns locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, he looks to be one of several Cleveland starters who will get little or no playing time as the team prioritizes his health ahead of the wild-card round. Pierre Strong -- typically the third man on the depth chart -- was spotted working out with the first-team offense in warmups and could end up serving as Cleveland's lead back, while Kareem Hunt may stick as the No. 2 option ahead of Ford.