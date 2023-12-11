Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that X-rays on Ford's injured wrist returned negative, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford briefly exited Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars when he appeared to injure his wrist/hand on a rushing attempt in the fourth quarter, but he later checked into the game and finished the day with 12 carries for 51 yards and five receptions on six targets for 31 yards. Though follow-up X-rays revealed no fracture to Ford's wrist, the running back could still be dealing with soreness or ligament damage that could affect his practice participation leading up to this Sunday's game against the Bears. Fantasy managers will want to continue monitoring Ford's status leading up to the Week 15 contest.