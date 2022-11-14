Ford returned three kickoffs for 95 yards and did not play on offense in Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.

Ford was activated off injured reserve and made an immediate impact with a 48-yard return on the opening kickoff. That put Cleveland in business to take a 7-0 lead early. Ford missed the bare minimum while on IR. There will be little chance of him elevating to a prominent backfield role, unless the Browns experience multiple injuries up the depth chart. He should serve as the top kickoff returner going forward. Ford may also be the top returner of punts, too, but the Dolphins never had to punt Sunday.