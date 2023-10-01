Ford rushed nine times for 26 yards while catching five of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Ford struggled to find running lanes with Baltimore stacking the box against rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was ruled out during pregame warmups. On the bright side, Ford led the Browns in rushing attempts again while Kareem Hunt mustered only 12 rushing yards on five carries. Ford should continue to lead Cleveland's backfield when the Browns host the 49ers in Week 6, and Watson could be back under center after the team's Week 5 bye.