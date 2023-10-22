Ford, who suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts, was spotted after the contest wearing a protective boot, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his departure from the contest, Ford logged 11 carries for 74 yards and a TD and caught two of his four targets for 20 yards. Now that he's dealing with an ankle issue, Ford's status for next weekend's game against the Seahawks will need to be monitored. If he ends up limited or sidelined in Week 8, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong would be next up for the Browns' RB touches, with Deon Jackson potentially a candidate to mix in.