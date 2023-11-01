Ford (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Ford said his ankle feels "pretty good" at this stage of the week, an indication he experienced no setbacks with playing through the injury in this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. After suffering the high-ankle sprain in the Browns' Week 7 win over the Colts, Ford initially didn't appear to be in line to play Week 8, but he was ultimately active for the contest despite carrying a questionable designation into Sunday. Ford was more limited than usual against Seattle -- his 23 snaps on offense were his fewest of the season -- but he accounted for 39 yards on 10 touches (nine carries, one reception) and should be ready to handle a larger workload Week 9 against the Cardinals. Even so, Ford will likely still need to return to full participation in practice by Friday to ensure he enters the weekend without a designation.