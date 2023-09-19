Ford rushed 16 times for 106 yards and brought in three of four targets for 25 and a touchdown in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He also recorded a two-point conversion rush.

Ford took over lead back duties once Nick Chubb went down with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports could be a season-ending knee injury early in the second quarter. Ford continued to torment the Steelers' defense in much the same manner as Chubb had before exiting, finishing with a career-high yardage total while also flashing his pass-catching chops. The 2022 fifth-round pick is now in line to helm the Browns' ground attack if Chubb's injury is as bad as feared, although a signing of a free agent veteran such as Kareem Hunt, who is naturally intimately familiar with Cleveland's offense, would interfere with those plans to an extent.