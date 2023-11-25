Ford is expected to have a significant role Week 12 against the Broncos, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland's Week 12 gameplan shouldn't change much from last week -- ride the combination of Ford and Kareem Hunt while making short, manageable throws from rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. What makes the plan enticing is the Broncos' last-in-the-league run defense, which has allowed 160 yards per game. That average is partially skewed by a Week 3 loss to Miami (350 rushing yards), but even on its current four-game win streak, Denver has given up 5.3 yards per carry. Ford, who is now five weeks removed from a high-ankle sprain, could see a heavy workload in Denver.