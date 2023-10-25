Ford (ankle) is responding well to treatment and may miss only a week or two of game action, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The right high-ankle sprain Ford suffered in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts isn't considered severe, so Cleveland is hopeful he'll avoid a stint on injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of four games. Ford is still in line to miss at least the Browns' Week 8 game in Seattle, leaving Kareem Hunt (thigh) and Pierre Strong as the likely leaders of Cleveland's backfield.