Ford (ankle) is responding well to treatment and may miss only a week or two of game action, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The right high-ankle sprain Ford suffered in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts isn't considered severe, so Cleveland is hopeful he'll avoid a stint on injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of four games. Ford is still in line to miss at least the Browns' Week 8 game in Seattle, leaving Kareem Hunt (thigh) and Pierre Strong as the likely leaders of Cleveland's backfield.
More News
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Present for practice Friday•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Missing from practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Slated to miss time with ankle injury•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Dealing with right ankle issue•