Ford caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8.

For the second consecutive week, Ford was on the field for 13 snaps, which was fewer than Dylan Sampson (25 snaps). It was the first time this season that Ford lagged behind the rookie, a telling sign as the Browns enter a bye week followed by the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 4). A similar sign was Sampson taking over as the lead back when starter Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) was removed from the game.