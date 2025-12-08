Ford caught two of three targets for 10 yards and returned five kickoffs for 113 yards in Sunday's 31-29 loss to Tennessee in Week 14.

Ford was needed to fill in on kickoff returns after the team's primary returner, Malachi Corley (concussion), was removed from the contest and never returned. Ford, who has fallen behind Dylan Sampson in the running back rotation, has seen an uptick in activity the last two games, garnering six targets, five catches and 27 receiving yards in addition to his work on special teams. He leads the backfield in targets (29) and catches (24),