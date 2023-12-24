Ford carried the ball 15 times for 25 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans.

The running back opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a four-yard run, but Ford didn't make much impact after that as the Browns' offense turned into the Amari Cooper Show, with the wideout setting a new franchise record with 265 receiving yards. It was Ford's first rushing TD since Week 11 and his seventh touchdown of the season in total, and the second-year year back sits just 21 scrimmage yards shy of 1,000 for the campaign heading into a Week 17 clash with the Jets.