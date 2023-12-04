Ford carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

He and Kareem Hunt essentially switched roles in this one, as Hunt led the Browns with 12 carries but it was Ford who made an impact through the air. How much of that usage was due to Joe Flacco being under center rather than rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) isn't yet clear, but the backfield duo figures to remain in some sort of timeshare heading into a Week 14 clash with the Jaguars' stout run defense.