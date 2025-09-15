Ford rushed six times for 31 yards, brought in five of six targets for 23 yards and returned four kickoffs for 81 yards in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Although debuting rookie Quinshon Judkins paced the ground attack with 10 rush attempts, Ford still logged two more rush attempts than Dylan Sampson, who'd garnered more work than the veteran in Week 1. Ford also tied Harold Fannin for the team lead in receptions, and he filled the role of primary kickoff returner. Judkins' role figures to only grow moving forward, however, so how long Ford can remain truly relevant in the offense of a non-contending team while also navigating Sampson's presence remains to be seen.