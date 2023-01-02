Ford had a season-high five carries for nine yards and returned one kickoff for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over Washington in Week 17.

Ford played a season-high seven snaps on offense, as the Browns, whose postseason chances were eliminated in last week, begin preparations for 2023. The rookie had more touches than Kareem Hunt (two carries, one catch), who is in the final year of his contact. Also notable is that D'Ernest Johnson, in the final year of his deal, did not play on offense. Ford appears to be lining up as Nick Chubb's top backup next season.