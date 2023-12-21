Ford (wrist) was a full practice participant Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford returned to a Week 14 contest after suffering the wrist injury and then played through it last week in a 20-17 win over the Bears. The bigger problems for his fantasy value are Cleveland's terrible injury luck on the offensive line and the reality that Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong are combining for 35-to-50 percent of the backfield work most weeks. It'll likely be the same story this Sunday at Houston.