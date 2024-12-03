Ford rushed nine times for 41 yards while catching his lone target for 21 yards in Monday's 41-32 loss to Denver.

Ford finished as the Browns leading rusher while tying starter Nick Chubb in carries (nine). The latter benefited from a receiving touchdown late in Monday's defeat, but Ford got extra run in the second half with the Browns playing from behind in the high-scoring affair. Ford has been getting enough work to warrant consideration in deeper formats ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Steelers (20-59-2 vs. PIT in Week 12).