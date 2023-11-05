Ford rushed 20 times for 44 yards and secured five of seven targets for 33 yards in the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ford outpaced backfield mate Kareem Hunt by six carries, and neither back was able to find much success save for Hunt's short touchdown run against what had been a fairly porous Cardinals run defense. However, Ford was able to partly make up for the inefficient day on the ground with impressive volume as a receiver, and his hefty workload dispelled any concerns about the condition of his previously gimpy ankle. Ford is likely to remain the de facto lead back in a Week 10 road divisional showdown against the Ravens.