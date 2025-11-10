Browns' Jerome Ford: Garners one touch in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ford had one carry for one yard and failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets in Week 10.
Ford's fall behind rookie Dylan Sampson continued again, as the veteran has just two carries and three receptions (five targets) over the last three weeks. He's also fallen out of consideration for return duties, which now belong to Sampson.
