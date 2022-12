Ford had three carries for three yards and returned three kickoffs for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans in Week 13.

Ford had appeared in games as a special teams player only until Sunday, when he played seven snaps on offense and was given his first touches as a running back. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, there isn't much need for a third back. However, it was interesting to see Ford get snaps over D'Ernest Johnson.