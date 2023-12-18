Ford carried the ball eight times for 20 yards and caught four of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears.

The second-year RB posted his lowest scrimmage yards total of the season after dealing with a wrist issue in practice during the week, but it was still enough to lead the Cleveland backfield as Kareem Hunt managed just 20 yards on eight touches. Ford remains the top fantasy option of the duo, particularly as a result of taking over the primary receiving back duties -- he's caught at least three passes in four straight games, posting a 16-89-1 line on 21 targets over that stretch in addition to his 155 rushing yards. Ford will look to rebound in Week 16 against the Texans.