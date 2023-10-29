Ford (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Ford was a limited participant in Friday's session, which set the stage for the Browns to list him as questionable for Sunday's contest. With his Week 8 active status confirmed, Ford is slated to work through an ankle issue that initial reports suggested could lead to the running back missing a week or two. With that in mind, it remains to be seen how close to a full workload Ford will be up for versus Seattle and if he's limited at all or suffers any setbacks, Kareem Hunt would presumably be next up for added touches, with Pierre Strong also available to mix in.