Ford left practice early Monday due to a hamstring injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegramreports.

Ford is currently expected to hold down the No. 2 running back role behind starter Nick Chubb, However, his injury could derail those plans if he has to miss any kind of extended time. Selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, Ford mainly worked as a return man last season, but with the departures of Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson, the 23-year-old is in line for a significant increase in opportunities in the Browns' offense in 2023. Now he'll need to focus on getting healthy so he can return to the field.