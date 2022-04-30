The Browns selected Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

It's unclear how Ford will carve out playing time after joining a Browns' running-back room filled to the brim with talent, but the redshirt junior was a star for Cincinnati last season tallying 1,319 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns en route to first-team All-AAC honors. The 22-year-old really has solid lateral agility and a good burst through the hole when he sees it, but Ford isn't exactly a tackle breaker and lacks vision near the line of scrimmage. At the very least, Ford should be a solid special teams player and could emerge as a quality backup in spot starts similar to teammate D'Ernest Johnson.