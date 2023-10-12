Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt noted Thursday that Ford's knee issue isn't a concern ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Ford was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but it appears as though his limitations were maintenance related. That said, the Browns' top running back will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 6 injury designation.
More News
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Bottled up with Watson out•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Limited due to shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Two touchdowns as lead back•
-
Browns' Jerome Ford: Still lead back after Hunt signing•