Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Ford (foot) is week-to-week, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Ford, who suffered a hamstring injury at practice Monday, won't be available for Friday's preseason game against the Commanders but will be considered week-to-week after that. Once healthy, Ford looks like the lead candidate for the No. 2 backfield role behind Nick Chubb, but that could change if he's forced to miss a substantial amount of first-team reps. Demetric Felton, John Kelly and Hassan Hall will all get increased opportunities to compete as long as Ford is sidelined.