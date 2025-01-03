Ford (ankle) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

Ford was already ruled out for the 3-13 Browns' season finale, so his placement on IR creates a roster spot for the team heading into Week 18. In 14 contests this season, Ford carried 104 times for 565 yards and three TDs and caught 37 of his 43 targets for 225 yards. Ford remains under contract with Cleveland in 2025, though the running back's role next season is to be determined and hinges on the moves the team makes this offseason to bolster its backfield.