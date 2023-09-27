Ford (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This is the first time a shoulder injury has popped up for Ford, who has 182 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in the last two games since stepping into the lead role following Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury. A limited showing Wednesday isn't much cause for concern, and Ford can put any doubts about his availability for Sunday's game against Baltimore to rest by practicing fully Thursday or Friday. Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) and Pierre Strong worked in complementary roles behind Ford in last week's win over Tennessee.