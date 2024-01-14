Ford rushed the ball nine times for 17 yards in Saturday's 45-14 loss to the Texans. He added four receptions on four targets for 15 yards.

Ford fell slightly behind Kareem Hunt in total workload out of the backfield and lost out on touches near the goal line and as a receiver. Even when he did have the ball in his hands, he was held in check by the Texans' defense to turn in a disappointing final game of the campaign. Overall, Ford had the chance to serve as Cleveland's lead back for much of the season due to Nick Chubb (knee) being sidelined and managed an impressive nine total touchdowns with 1,132 yards from scrimmage. Chubb's status from a health and contract perspective is ambiguous at this point, so Ford may maintain a significant role in Cleveland's offense in 2024.