Ford (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Ford popped up on the injury report to open the week, dealing with an apparent hamstring injury. The running back played a season-low eight offensive snaps in the team's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12, losing three yards on his only carry of the game. Ford will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.