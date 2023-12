Ford (wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Per Petrak, coach Kevin Stefanski relayed earlier this week that X-rays on Ford's hand/wrist were negative, but the running back's listed limitations Wednesday make his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. The same applies to Kareem Hunt, who missed Wednesday's session as he continues to manage a groin injury.