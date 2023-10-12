Ford (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
With a limited practice to start the week, Ford's status is now worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers. The Browns' lead back now has two more chances to upgrade to full participation and thus avoid an injury designation ahead of Week 6 action.
