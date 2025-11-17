Browns' Jerome Ford: Logs one touch in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ford had one carry for two yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore in Week 11.
In the two games following Cleveland's bye week, Ford has just one target and two carries while playing 31 snaps. It was mildly surprising that the Browns didn't trade him, given that Ford's in the final year of his contract. He currently shares the backup role with rookie Dylan Sampson.
