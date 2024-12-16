Ford rushed seven times for 84 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 20 yards in the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also returned four kickoffs for 117 yards.

Ford opened the game in his usual complementary role behind Nick Chubb, but the latter eventually exited the game due to what was subsequently determined to be a broken foot. Ford broke off a 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to account for the majority of his yardage, but he should be poised to handle a lead-back role moving forward for what remains of the season with Chubb sidelined.